Kansas City fire truck crash leaves one person dead and another missing after an emergency vehicle collides with a Missouri building.

A fire truck collided with a building, killing one person and leaving another missing.

On Wednesday night, around 10:25 p.m. local time, a collision occurred near Midtown in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KSHB, a Kansas City fire truck collided with an SUV while traveling with its sirens blaring.

The collision slammed the cars into a building, causing it to partially collapse.

One person is dead, and another is missing, according to police.

The bodies of the victims have yet to be identified.

At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was walking near the structure.

Their current condition is unknown.

The Kansas City Star reported that medics rushed to the scene and were seen carrying gurneys towards the partially collapsed building.

Firefighters are attempting to shore up the structure in order to prevent it from collapsing further.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The probe is still underway.

This is a story that is still unfolding…

