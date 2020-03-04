Kanu posts emotional Arsenal and Portsmouth throwback during FA Cup clash

Kanu won the FA Cup with both Arsenal and Portsmouth in his illustrious career – but which team is he backing tonight?

Nwankwo Kanu has posted a touching tribute to his time at Arsenal and Portsmouth with on Twitter as the two go toe-to-toe in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

The former Nigeria striker played for both clubs in his lengthy career – and won the FA Cup with both sides too – lifting the trophy with Arsenal in 2003, before scoring the only goal of the game for Portsmouth in their unlikely triumph in 2008 as they overcame Cardiff in the final.

With the two in action at Fratton Park on Monday, he opted not to show favour to one side in particular, simply looking back fondly on his time at both clubs.

“Great memories with both. May the best team win,” Kanu tweeted alongside a picture of him lifting the trophy on both occasions.

Kanu’s first manager at Portsmouth Harry Redknapp raised plenty of eyebrows when he tried to sign him as a 30-year-old.

But in a recent interview the legendary coach explains his logic behind the move, admitting his assistant and Arsenal legend Tony Adams was initially hesitant.

“We had injuries at the start of the year. We had Blackburn at home in the first game of the season and I don’t have a fit striker on the books,” Redknapp told talkSPORT.

“I’m looking through the book trying to find somebody and suddenly I said to Tony Adams, ‘What about Kanu?’

“He went ‘Harry, he’s 48’.

“I said, ‘I spoke to the physios at Arsenal and they said he’s fit. He was at West Brom last year, I saw him and he did alright. I saw him twice and he played well.’

“Anyway, we go through the book and can’t find anyone and so I ring up Kanu.

“‘Kanu, do you want to play? Are you going to play this year?’

“‘Yeah I would love to play,’ he said.

“I said, ‘Do you want to come to Portsmouth?’

“So he came down on the Monday morning and I said we can do a deal and have you play.

“Five years later and he’s still playing for Portsmouth. He scored the goal in the semi-final and scored the only goal in the final to win the cup.”