Kanye West is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

Kanye West, a singer and songwriter, is bringing his music to Russia for the first time later this year.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, and will perform Sunday Service shows as part of his musical debut in Russia.

Ameer Sudan, West’s confidant and strategic advisor, said West intends to make Moscow his “second home,” and that he will “spend a lot of time out there.”

Sudan stated that West is working on new business deals with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov during his visit.

Despite the fact that Sudan did not reveal the business dealings, he told Billboard that the new deal would likely increase West’s wealth to over (dollar)10 billion dollars.

“Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things,” Sudan said, despite ongoing talks between Russia and the United States.

“And it’s not that I have anything against the United States or that I want to start a war, but Ye is Ye, and he can’t be controlled.”

