Kanye West’s ‘Snake’ Tweet A Reference To Taylor Swift Feud? Twitter Reacts

Kanye West raised eyebrows with a new post about the snake emoji, with some believing he may be referencing the drama involving wife Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift years ago.

On Friday, West went on another tweet spree, posting various emojis. However, when it came to the snake emoji, the “Gold Digger” rapper shared an image of an actual snake.

“Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis,” West wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian tweeted a bunch of snake emojis on National Snake Day back in 2016, seemingly taking a jab at Swift amid the controversy regarding West’s song, “Famous.”

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” the reality star wrote.

Swift then fired back by using the snake imagery in her “Reputation” album in 2018.

The feud between Swift and the couple stemmed from West’s infamous song, “Famous,” due to the lyrics, “I made that b—- famous.” At the time, West insisted that Swift was aware of the line, but a rep for the pop star refuted his claim, saying she had not been informed of the lyric.

In July 2016, Kardashian released parts of West’s call to Swift about the song on Snapchat to prove that the singer had indeed been told about the line. Swift had then been promptly branded a “traitor” and “snake.”

However, the full conversation leaked earlier this year, and it supported Swift’s claims. While West did call Swift, she had been honest when she said that she didn’t give her consent to the rapper to call her a “b—-.”

Apparently, West changed the lyrics of the song between his call with Swift and its release.

West and Swift had some history prior to the “Famous” feud. When Swift was named the winner in the best female video category for her music “You Belong With Me” during the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards, West went on stage and interrupted her acceptance speech, claiming Beyoncé was robbed.

Meanwhile, Twitter users flocked to West’s new snake tweet, with many coming to Swift’s defense.

“Taylor ended you and this is your sorry attempt to retain the little relevance you might still have. get help,” one person commented.

“Kanye can keep claiming he ‘made taylor famous’ but it won’t change the fact that his own wife was absolutely smitten by her—and this was before the vma’s incident,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Remember when taylor ended your inexistent career,” a third netizen wrote.

Others, however, saw no problem with West’s post, while some expressed their support for the rapper.

“Why people think that he talkin about taylor ? He literally tweeted about snakes,” one netizen commented.

“Kanye is still more relevant than taylor swift,” another social media user wrote.

But there are some who chose to be neutral in the feud between the two Grammy winners.

“I mean if your being really honest they both boosted each other’s career to some extent because I’m sure many T.S fans didn’t keep up with or even care about Kanye until this feud begun,” a Twitter user wrote. “Same with Kanye fans towards T.S.”