Karachi spoils Steyn’s Pakistan Super League debut

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan – Karachi Kings spoiled Dale Steyn´s Pakistan Super League debut with a five-wicket win against two-time champion Islamabad United on Sunday.

Steyn didn´t concede a run in his first PSL over but finished with 1-37 from four overs as Karachi raced to 187-5 with eight balls to spare. Put into bat, Islamabad scored 183-3.

Alex Hales hit three sixes and three fours in his 52 off 30 balls while Cameron Delport, who was caught behind off Steyn in the fast bowler´s second spell, scored 38 to ease Karachi to its second victory.

Karachi captain Imad Wasim hit a blazing unbeaten 32 off 15 that included two successive sixes off Faheem Ashraf before Chadwick Walton (23 not out) brought up victory with a cover driven boundary.

Earlier, Islamabad saw unbeaten half centuries from Luke Ronchi (85 in 58) and captain Shadab Khan (54) as the batsmen shared a 106-run fourth-wicket stand in the last 10 overs.

Third-place Islamabad now has five points after six matches, including a washout against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Karachi has four points from four games and is fifth.

Karachi´s left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan hit a whirlwind 38 off 20 balls with four sixes and three boundaries after Babar Azam was run out without facing Steyn in the first over for zero.

Ronchi took an impressive one-handed diving catch to dismiss Sharjeel in the sixth over, but by then the left-hander had given Karachi a rapid start of 58 runs.

Delport and Hales were dismissed in successive overs and Iftikhar Ahmed was run out in the 15th over before Imad batted aggressively and led his team to victory in the 19th over.

Shadab tied down Karachi in the middle overs with an economical four-over spell of 0-23 but his fast bowlers bowled too many short deliveries which were duly punished by Hales, Delport and Imad.

Earlier, Ronchi hit nine fours and two sixes while Shadab hit four sixes and three fours in raising their half centuries as they accelerated the Islamabad total in the last half of the innings.

Left-arm spinner Umer Khan was the most impressive of the Karachi bowlers with 1-24 but the seamers struggled on a flat wicket to contain the batsmen.

Mohammad Amir (1-40), Chris Jordan (0-41) and Umaid Asif (0-45) all went for plenty as Shadab brought up his second half century in the tournament off the last ball with a six over fine leg against Umaid.

