Karatsev eliminates Djokovic to face Berrettini in Serbia Open final

BELGRADE, April 24 (Xinhua) — Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev stunned world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade on Saturday and will face Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

Karatsev was aggressive throughout the three and a half hours of the match and put pressure on Djokovic in key moments, managing to save 23 out of 28 break points.

In the final match Sunday at the Novak Tennis Center, Karatsev will be looking to lift his second ATP trophy against the world’s 10th-ranked player Berrettini, who overpowered Taro Daniel in the other semifinal 6-1, 6-7, 6-0.

In the final of the doubles, wild cards Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, 28-year-old twin-brothers from Croatia, topped Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar 6-3, 7-6 thus collecting their first ATP Tour title.

The Serbia Open tournament was reinstated this year after an 8-year-long break. In addition to 28 players in singles, there are 16 doubles competing on the clay surface for the prize money of 650,000 euros. Enditem