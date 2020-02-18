Karen Matthews is told by a psychic that ‘men want to be with her and women want to be like her’

Britain’s ‘worst mother’ Karen Matthews has been told by a psychic that ‘men want to be with her and women want to be like her’.

The 44-year-old mother-of-seven, who was jailed in 2008 for staging the kidnap of her daughter Shannon to cash in on reward money, was said to be ‘quite flattered’ by the bizarre reading.

But Matthews, who is set to marry convicted paedophile Paul Saunders, was also warned of an upcoming ‘personal apocalypse’ and now sleeps with a snooker cue near her door for protection.

She has now received three letters demanding that she leave the country.

Two even offered her £50,000, the same figure she tried to get in reward money for faking her daughter Shannon’s kidnap, to ‘shut the f*** up and leave the country’.

The latest letter she was sent reads: ‘Leave now! We don’t want you here kidnapper b**** or paedo.

She has also had eggs pelted at her flat in the south of the country by locals angry about her and her fiance’s pasts.

A source said: ‘She’s been to a psychic who told her she is a good person but to avoid women wearing black which didn’t bother her.

‘She was also told that men seek to be with her and women want to be like her, which she was quite flattered by.

‘But then her final part of her tarot cards stated her judgement card meant her personal apocalypse was pending.

‘She had no idea what it meant until it was explained to her and it has really freaked her out.’

The friend added: ‘She is a timebomb ready to go bang.

‘She has four spoons of coffee in a cup, rarely sleeps and has a snooker cue by the door to protect herself against vigilantes.’

The first letter she received a month ago read: ‘Dear Miss Karen or whatever you call yourself now.

‘I speak on behalf of many people.

‘I will happily give you the £50k you still seem to be searching for. In return I require you shut the f*** up and leave the country!

‘No f****** kidding. Think hard on this. I’ll be in touch. Bye.’

The second also offered £50,00. That letter read: ‘Dear Karen, again you give falseness and false stories!!!

‘Stop f****** lying to me, us and everyone.’

It continues: ‘I know of your so called ‘boyfriend’ and he’s said no such f****** things you lying cow!! Babies??? B******s!!!!

‘Pack your bags and you leave NOW. Run a story proving you’re leaving and you’ll get paid. Bye.’

Matthews got engaged to handyman Saunders, 57, over Christmas.

He was jailed for five years in 2010 for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

He was arrested on suspicion of breaching his parole terms after their engagement was revealed, but was later released.

Cops were called to her home last month over reports of a row between the couple and on one trip to the shops, Matthews was spotted without her £39.99 Princess Diana engagement ring.

Friends claimed Matthews bought the Cubic Zirconia cluster ring herself and was later reimbursed by Saunders but, during the time they had split last month, Matthews had considered trying to sell it.

Matthews and her then-partner’s uncle Michael Donovan were jailed for staging her daughter Shannon’s abduction in a bid to pocket reward money 12 years ago.

Donovan, now 51, drugged Shannon and held her captive in his flat in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, for 24 days in 2008.

Police then raided it and found her hidden inside a divan bed base.

The pair were each jailed for eight years after being convicted of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting justice.

Matthews was freed in 2012 after doing just four years.