Karen Ristevski’s childhood friends respond to her daughter’s bombshell interview

Friends of slain mother Karen Ristevski said they were shocked by her daughter siding with her father Borce despite him pleading guilty to killing his wife.

Sarah Ristevski’s told 60 Minutes – in an interview she was reportedly paid as much as $250,000 – she was not ’emotionally ready’ to accept her father killed her mother.

Sarah was speaking publicly about her mother’s death for the first time nearly four years after her father killed her at their Melbourne home and dumped her body in bushland.

One childhood friend of Mrs Ristevski, known only as Sam, said the broadcast of the interview had left her with negative emotions.

‘It makes me angry but it also makes me very, very sad because I had hoped to find closure last night – I feel for Stephen, Karen’s brother, and the rest of the family,’ the friend told A Current Affair.

The slain mother’s brother Stephen Williams had called for Borce Ristevski, who had his nine-year prison term increased to 13 years in December, to face capital punishment, which has long been abolished in Australia.

Another close friend of Karen’s, Sharryn, said Sarah’s unwavering support for her father came as a shock given the relationship the mother and daughter had.

‘From what Karen used to say, they spoke on the phone at least six to eight times a day,’ Sharryn said.

‘They were very, very close, so it very much surprised me it was one-sided.’

The body of Mrs Ristevski was found in bushland in Mount Macedon, north of Melbourne, in January 2017 — eight months after she went missing.

Borce Ristevski has never disclosed how or why he killed his wife of 27 years.

‘I don’t like to talk about what happened. We don’t talk about it. We don’t think about it,’ Sarah Ristevski told 60 Minutes.

‘Even though he’s pleaded guilty I find it hard to comprehend that he is guilty. I think if he were in my position he would support me.’

Channel 9 spokesman Terry Stuart said the network would not comment on whether ‘interview talent’ on any of its programs had or had not been paid for their appearance.

As reporters rushed to interview Ms Ristevski following her father’s last-minute decision to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last year, speculation was rife that she had been ‘snapped-up’ by a high paying news program.

Industry insiders told Daily Mail Australia the figure being discussed for the interview was between $150,000 and $250,000.

‘It would have got them some viewers, but most of them would have thought it was garbage and won’t come back next time when they do one of those promos,’ a well-heeled insider said.

‘They ran it over the full hour, even though she said nothing … they wasted their money.’

High-priced payments to ‘worthwhile talent’ by flagship current affairs programs are nothing new.

Lindy Chamberlain, the Beaconsfield miners Todd Russell and Brant Webb, and survivors and families of the Lindt Cafe Siege in Sydney all reportedly received large payments for interviews.

In 2018, Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion’s tell-all interview with 60 Minutes reportedly netted them $150,000.

The family of Colombian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury was rumoured to have scored about $200,000 for their 60 Minutes interview in 2017.

But while viewers may feel none-the-wiser after watching the Ristevski interview, television bosses at Nine are likely to be declaring the money well spent, another insider said.

‘Nationally, 60 Minutes’ ratings are up about 100,000 viewers week on week – 688,000 versus 772,000 last night – so they will consider it money well spent,’ a source said.

Borce, meanwhile, feigned innocence, lied to the police, the public and his daughter, and even carried his wife’s coffin at her funeral, until admitting to manslaughter on the eve of his murder trial in 2019.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Ms Ristevski said she ‘wouldn’t go there’ when further pressed on her father’s guilt.

Channel 7 reporter Cameron Baud had put the very same question to Borce himself the day after his wife vanished.

Known as the ‘Harvester of Sorrow’ among news reporters, Baud’s questioning remains the most compelling insight into the killer’s mind even though he didn’t answer the question.

‘He got more out of it with no answers than an hour of bulls**t last night,’ an insider said.