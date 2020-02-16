Karen Ristevski’s daughter breaks her silence on her mother’s horrific death

The daughter of Karen Ristevski has broken her silence on her mother’s death at the hands of her father, Borce Ristevski.

The 55-year-old killed Karen at their home Avondale Heights, Melbourne, in June 2016, before dumping her body in bushland.

He was jailed last April for at least six years after admitting to the manslaughter of his wife of 27 years.

Then in December, Karen’s family’s appeal was successful and Ristevski’s jail term was extended to 13 years, ten without the chance for parole.

Ms Ristevski’s 24-year-old daughter Sarah has now spoken publicly for the first time about her mother’s brutal death.

In a preview for Sunday night’s 60 Minutes program, Sarah told reporter Liz Hayes that in the lead up to her father’s conviction, she asked him if he killed her mother.

‘I asked him if he had anything to do with it,’ she said, visibly emotional.

‘She’s on my mind all the time and I can’t get it out of my head.’

Ristevski refused to say what he did to his wife before bundling her into a car and hiding her body at Macedon Regional Park, where it was found by hikers eight months later.

When her remains were found the cause of death could not be determined.

In March last year, Ristevski shocked the nation when he admitted to killing his wife after he vehemently denied involvement in her death for almost three years.

He feigned innocence, lied to the police, the public and his daughter, and even carried his wife’s coffin at her funeral, until pleading guilty to manslaughter on the eve of his murder trial.

He has shown no remorse and refused to explain why or how he killed his wife, a dress shop owner.

Even though he killed her mother, Sarah has always stood by her father.

Following his admission, she gave her father a glowing character reference during a pre-sentence plea hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria.

During her father’s trial she even refused to provide a victim impact statement and instead wrote a character reference for him.

‘If I could use a few words to describe my dad’s personality they would be loving, caring, sympathetic, protective and charismatic,’ Sarah said in the character reference.

‘Growing up as a family my mum, dad and I were completely inseparable.

‘We would spend all of our spare time together and family was everything to us. The love we had for each other was unexplainable, and everyone in our lives saw it.’

Sarah said she had never witnessed her father act violently towards her mother.

‘My dad has not had any prior convictions or issues with the law, and I can confidently say that in my 23 years and I have never witnessed any form of violence between my mum and dad,’ she said.

Ristevski’s first sentence was widely condemned when it was revealed the 55-year-old could have been out on parole by his 60th birthday.

The sentence enraged Karen’s family and prosecutors appealed, saying it was ‘manifestly inadequate’.

Pressure mounted for authorities to appeal as pressure from the public swelled.

A petition calling for authorities to appeal the decision had more than 75,000 signatures.

The petition was launched, claiming Ristevski’s sentence was ‘manifestly too short’ and did not ‘reflect community opinion’.

It means he will not walk free until at least 2027 after being locked up on remand in 2017.