Karl Nehammer, Austria's new chancellor, has been sworn in.

In less than three months, Nehammer, a former interior minister and member of the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), becomes the country’s third chancellor.

Karl Nehammer, Austria’s former interior minister, was sworn in as the country’s new chancellor on Monday.

After a corruption scandal involving former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Nehammer, a member of the conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP), became the third chancellor in three months.

During the inauguration ceremony at the Hofburg Palace, President Alexander Van der Bellen’s official residence, new finance, education, interior, and foreign affairs ministers were also sworn in.

Van der Bellen said the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the social and economic problems it has caused was the most important issue on the new government’s agenda.

Van der Bellen emphasized the importance of data-driven decision making during the pandemic, as well as dialogue and cooperation among coalition partners, in order to restore trust in political institutions, which has been eroding in recent weeks.

The former interior minister has been chastised by both the opposition and non-governmental organizations for his harsh stance toward Muslims in the country and his anti-immigration stance.

Meanwhile, Alexander Schallenberg, the former chancellor, has been reinstated as foreign minister.

The finance and education ministers resigned after Kurz stepped down from politics last week.

Then-Chancellor Schallenberg stated that he was willing to hand over his position to the OVP’s next chairperson.

On October 1, Kurz was forced to resign as chancellor.

Following his involvement in a public investigation into graft, bribery, and breach of trust, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.