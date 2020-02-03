Karl Stefanovic calls for tough sentence after children killed in Oatlands by alleged drink driver

Karl Stefanovic has called for the driver who allegedly drunkenly mowed down four children as they walked to get ice cream to be jailed for life if found guilty.

The Today host interviewed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and 3AW radio presenter Neil Mitchell on Monday morning about the horrific crash at Oatlands in Sydney’s north-west on Saturday.

Driver Samuel Davidson, 29, is facing 25 years in prison if found guilty but Senator Hanson called for even tougher sentencing laws and said: ‘Throw away the key for the rest of his life.’

Stefanovic then echoed her, saying he was left devastated when he watched news coverage of the crash on Saturday.

The father-of-three said: ‘If they were my children who had been knocked over by someone who was driving allegedly at 0.15, three times over the legal limit, I would not care if that person never saw the light of day again.

‘Pauline is 100 per cent right. There needs to be tougher sentencing. How else are we going to stop this from happening?’

Senator Hanson said she did not support calls to reduce the blood-alcohol limit to zero.

‘No, I couldn’t support that,’ she said. The alcohol limit is now 0.05 and I think that is fair. We have to get tough on the sentencing to try and stop it.

‘For a person to go out and have one or two beers after work, they are not a menace on the road’.

Mr Mitchell agreed with Ms Hanson, saying: ‘If you introduce zero per cent alcohol, you might catch a grandad who has a shandy at bingo – but the blokes who drive at 0.15 will still do it.’

Last night it emerged the alleged drunk is the son of a retired police detective and had allegedly been drinking at home with friends before the tragedy.

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter and high-range drink driving.

The 29-year-old builder was allegedly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when his Mistubishi Triton mounted the kerb and slammed into a group of seven children on a footpath.

Siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, Sienna Abdallah, eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr were killed.

Three others were seriously injured, including an 11-year-old boy and two girls, aged 10 and 13, who were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital. The boy remains in a serious but stable condition – and woke from a coma on Monday – and both girls are stable.

The seven children, all from the same extended family, had been walking to buy ice cream when they were struck just before 8pm on Bettington Road, one of the main thoroughfares through Oatlands.

Witnesses told The Daily Telegraph Davidson, who was also charged with running a red light, had been allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road moments before the crash.

CCTV footage also captured the vehicle travelling at speed down the street minutes earlier.

Police allege the driver had been drinking at home with friends before he got behind the wheel to withdraw cash at a service station.

He was driving back home from a Caltex on Green St when he allegedly ran a red light before ploughing into the group of children at about 8pm.

One female driver said she witnessed the car careening towards the direction of pedestrians and honked her horn to alert the driver, to no avail.

Davidson was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. He was seen being taken away in handcuffs and shirtless.

He has not entered any pleas and did not appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday where he was refused bail until his next court appearance on April 2.

Police will investigate Davidson’s phone records and toxicology tests are underway to determine whether the driver had other substances in his system.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Jason Joyce said the driver remained at the scene until the police arrived and there were indications his 24-year-old passenger tried to help some of the children. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

In a press conference on Sunday, NSW Police assistant commissioner Michael Corboy became emotional as he said the accused was looking at the maximum penalty for the alleged manslaughter.

‘Manslaughter charges carry the ultimate penalty, so lengthy jail periods at the maximum. We think we have a very strong briefing,’ he told reporters when asked about the punishment the alleged offender could receive.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter in New South Wales is 25 years.

Mr Joyce described the children’s death as a ‘tragedy we haven’t seen for some time’.

Earlier, the three siblings’ father, Danny Abdallah, 41, addressed the media saying his children ‘were in a better place.’

He revealed his final words to his kids were, ‘go for a little walk, stay together, you guys should be OK.’

‘Give them a little bit of independence. This is one in a million. They were just walking on the footpath,’ he said.

The father-of-six said all seven children involved in the tragedy were related and were staying at the Abdallah house.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m numb,’ Mr Abdallah said. ‘All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful.

‘These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company … and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids. Please, just, make sure you love your loved ones, your kids especially.’