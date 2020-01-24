Karl Stefanovic joins TikTok with cringeworthy ‘dad dance’

It’s arguably the most popular social media app among children and teenagers right now.

So it’s no surprise that Karl Stefanovic, 45, has decided to join the TikTok craze by opening up an account on the app.

The father-of-three made his TikTok debut with a cringeworthy ‘dad dance’ video featuring his 14-year-old daughter Ava.

In the short clip, Karl shuffles his shoulders to a hip-hop beat while Ava dances in the background.

He then begins to dance more animatedly, shaking his derriere while pulling a fierce facial expression.

In addition to joining TikTok, the Today show host has also been working on his selfie skills.

Taking to Instagram, Karl announced his TikTok debut by sharing a smoldering selfie that showed him pouting to the camera like a model.

He had his shirt strategically unbuttoned, giving his followers a clear view of his hairy chest.

‘Peoples I’m teaching dance lessons on TikTok,’ he captioned the photo.

The selfie currently serves as his display photo on TikTok, indicating that he took it specifically for the popular app.

TikTok has rocketed in popularity in the last 12 months and is currently the number one app on the iTunes app store.

The platform allows users to share short videos up to 15 seconds and is known for starting viral challenges and memes.

Karl recently returned to his role as the co-host of Channel Nine’s Today show after being fired from the breakfast program for all of 2019.

His TV comeback may be behind his increased social media presence, with the star also posting on Instagram more regularly than he used to.