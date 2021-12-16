Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo, the killers of Ken and Barbie, have committed seven heinous crimes, ranging from rapping sisters to torturing teenagers.

Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo, two sick serial killers, drugged her younger sister and filmed themselves torturing teenage girls in a series of shocking crimes.

Before Bernardo violently raped Homolka’s sister Tammy, the sadistic couple known as the Ken and Barbie killers drugged her twice in the early 1990s.

Another teen, Leslie Mahaffy, was kidnapped and killed, and schoolgirl Kristen French was forced into their car at knifepoint.

On December 12, Discovery aired the four-part docuseries Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes.

On Discovery(plus), viewers will be able to binge the four-part series.

Because of their apparent good looks and wealth, the couple was dubbed the Ken and Barbie killers.

Bernardo worked as a junior accountant in the Toronto suburbs in the 1980s.

Het met Homolka in 1987 and spent a lot of time with her and her family.

Karla Homolka’s younger sister Tammy, then fifteen years old, was allegedly drugged by the couple in July 1990.

Before the teen regained consciousness, Bernardo sexually assaulted her for a few minutes.

Tammy reportedly had no recollection of the assault.

Homolka brought anesthetic home from the veterinary clinic where she worked just before Christmas that year, and the couple drugged Tammy once more.

Bernardo then raped the adolescent.

The unconscious Tammy then began to choke on her own vomit, which the couple claimed was an accident.

Tammy was dressed, cleaned, and placed in the bedroom before the couple dialed 911.

Tammy was taken to the hospital by Homolka and Bernardo, who called an ambulance, and she died three hours later.

Tammy died just a few weeks shy of turning sixteen.

The couple was not arrested or charged after the death was ruled an accident.

Bernardo and Homolka kidnapped and murdered teenager Leslie Mahaffy just one year after drugging and assaulting Tammy.

Bernardo discovered Leslie, then 14, outside her home, where she had been locked out, in the early morning hours of June 15, 1991.

The torture, taunts, and Leslie’s struggle were all captured on video by the couple.

They allegedly held Leslie captive in their home overnight before murdering her the next day.

Bernardo claimed that Homolka strangled Leslie to death with a lethal anesthetic overdose; Homolka claimed that Bernardo strangled Leslie to death with a lethal anesthetic overdose.

Leslie’s body was left in the basement while the couple hosted a family dinner.

They then dismembered Leslie with a circular saw, encasing each body part in cement and dumping it in Lake Gibson, Ontario.

A father and son on a fishing trip discovered one cement brick full of remains weeks later.

Leslie’s body is still there…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.