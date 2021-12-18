Karla Homolka is married to Thierry Bordelais.

KARLA Homolka is regarded as one of the most notorious female serial killers in Canada.

Thierry Bordelais is her husband, but who is he?

Karla Homolka’s lawyer, Thierry Bordelais, is Karla’s brother.

When she was released from prison after 12 years, the couple married in 2005.

Karla was previously married to Paul Bernardo before meeting Thierry.

They met in 1987 and fell in love, developing a dark sadomasochistic relationship.

Bernando was reportedly offended that Homolka was not a virgin when they met, so she allegedly offered up her 15-year-old sister as a “virgin sacrifice” to him.

Tammy, Homolka’s 15-year-old sister, was raped and drugged by Homolka and Bernardo in December 1990.

Tammy became ill after the assault and died from choking on her own vomit.

Karla covered up evidence of the assault and dialed an ambulance after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

Despite the chemical burn on her face, Tammy Homolka’s death was ruled an accident because the drugs in her system were undetectable during her autopsy.

Because of their seemingly good looks and wealthy status, the couple was dubbed the Ken and Barbie killers.

Bernardo earned the moniker “Scarborough Rapist” on his own.

Two other teenage girls were raped and murdered by the couple between 1991 and 1992.

Both of these crimes were caught on camera by the couple.

Karla left her then-husband, Paul, in 1993 and reported him to the police for domestic violence.

The videotapes of the couple’s crimes clearly showed Homolka as a willing partner, not a victim, as she had claimed at the time.

Homolka was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, while Bernado was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault, among other crimes.

Homolka’s release was contingent on her adhering to nine strict conditions, including maintaining constant contact with the police, continuing therapy, and not associating with anyone under the age of sixteen.

Many people, however, believe the sentence was far too lenient for one of Canada’s most infamous female serial killers.

Karla and Thierry are the parents of three children: two boys and a girl.

Since 2005, they’ve called Chateauguay, a Montreal suburb, home.

Homolka appears to have lived a quiet, uneventful life, despite the fact that her neighbors were aware of her past.