Karla Homolka is still missing.

Karla Homolka, where are you now?

Karla Homolka, a serial killer who raped and murdered her sister and two other girls in the 1990s, was sentenced to life in prison.

Homolka, along with her then-husband Paul Bernardo, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murders of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, as well as her sister Tammy.

Karla was born on May 4, 1970, in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Homolka assisted her then-husband, Paul Bernardo, in rapping and killing the three teenagers.

In 1993, the twisted couple was apprehended.

Later that year, Homolka was sentenced to 12 years in prison for her role in the murders of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, as well as her sister Tammy.

She admitted to killing French and Mahaffey and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Homolka was not charged in the death of her sister, but the incident was factored into her sentence.

Leslie Mahaffy was kidnapped and murdered just before her 15th birthday.

On June 29, 1991, the teen was raped, murdered, and her body was discovered dismembered in a lake.

On April 19, 1992, Kristen French, a 15-year-old girl, was kidnapped while walking home from school.

Bernardo attacked her from behind and forced her into the car at knifepoint while Homolka and Bernardo pretended to ask her for directions.

Kristen was held captive for three days while they filmed her being tortured and then killed her and dumped her body next to a road in north Burlington.

Karla’s younger sister, Tammy Homolka, was 15 at the time.

Before rapping her, Bernardo and Karla fed her booze laced with a drug.

On Christmas Eve 1990, she passed away.

She was released from prison in 2005 after serving a sentence that she had negotiated with prosecutors.

Homolka told authorities that she, too, had been abused by Bernardo and had been an unwitting accomplice in what the Canadian press dubbed the “Deal with the Devil.”

While in prison, she divorced Bernardo and married Thierry Bordelais, a lawyer’s brother.

Homolka was previously reported to be residing in Chateauguay, a Montreal suburb.

Homolka, 47, a mother of three from a second marriage, sparked outrage after she was discovered volunteering at a primary school.

The Montreal Gazette snapped a photo of her outside Greaves Adventist Academy, where her kids are enrolled.

“I don’t have anything to say,” she said when approached by reporters.

Andy Maraj, whose daughter attends the school, told the newspaper that he found out about her background after a concerned citizen distributed leaflets.

“This lady, I don’t want you to go near her,” he said.

Don’t go if she calls…

