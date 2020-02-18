Karoki focuses on Tokyo marathon as organizers cancel race for mass participants

NAIROBI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Tokyo marathon silver medalist Bedan Karoki said on Monday he is not disturbed by the confirmation that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is in the Japanese capital as he seeks his first marathon win on March 1.

Karoki said in Nairobi that he has finished his preparations and is focused on winning the race on return to Tokyo.

Last year, Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese won the men’s race in two hours, four minutes and 48 seconds in unfavorable wet and windy conditions, edging out Kenyan duo of Karoki (2:06:48) and Dickson Chumba (2:08.44).

The trio will be back in Tokyo but Karoki said he is not focused on his rivals’ preparations but on his own strength and hopes the weather will favor him as he seeks his maiden marathon win.

“I have no worries over the Coronavirus that has been recorded in Tokyo prompting the cancellation of the mass race to the 38,000 participants. It was prudent for the organizers to offer the elite the chance to run because Japan will use the event as part of the Olympic pre-qualification,” Karoki said.

Kenya’s women challenge will be led by Valary Jemeli taking on Ethiopian champion Ruti Aga. Aga and past winner Birhane Dibaba lead the Ethiopian lineup, which has nine runners keen to beat the course record out of the 12 elite women invited.

However, Kenya will have Jemeli, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, a Kenyan turned Israeli, and Selly Chepyego Kaptich. Also sub 2:20 best for Tigist Girma.

“Kenya is keen to look at the results from Tokyo and I hope to get my chance sealed in winning in Japan. My training is going on well and will know how good I am after a month,” said Jemeli.

However, Karoki who will have a 10-day acclimatization period in Tokyo, said he will be representing his software company Deala and not even the threat of the dreaded virus will hinder his performance. He departs to Tokyo on Thursday.

“I know for them to allow the elite to run, they have put everything in perspective and safeguard all athletes against any health risks. I hope to get a podium finish and then wait see if I will make the Kenya team to the Tokyo Olympics, having been named as a reserve,” said Karoki.

Race organizers said Monday that they had mulled on several options, including allowing a smaller number of general entry runners, but after going “back and forth two or three times” they were ultimately swayed by the increasing number of infection cases.

“While implementing preventive safety measures, however, now that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within Tokyo, we cannot continue to launch the event within the scale we originally anticipated. We regret The Tokyo Marathon 2020 will be held only for the marathon elites and the wheelchair elites,” Race director Tadaaki Hayano said.