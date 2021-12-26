Karolos Papoulias, a former Greek president, has died at the age of 92.

Karolos Papoulias, the former President of Greece, died at the age of 92.

Between 2005 and 2015, Papoulias served as President of Greece and twice as Foreign Minister.

ATHENS, GREECE

Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

He was president for two terms, from 2005 to 2015, after serving as foreign minister for two terms, from 1985 to 1989 and 1993 to 1996.

Papoulias was a strong supporter of closer Greek-Turkish ties.

He signed the Papoulias-Yilmaz memorandum with his then-Turkish counterpart Mesut Yilmaz in 1988 to improve relations, and he also supported Turkey’s European aspirations during his first term as foreign minister.

Papoulias was a close associate of Andreas Papandreou, the party’s leader and former Greek prime minister, as one of the founding members of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK).

He was elected to parliament for the first time in 1977 and won every national election until 2004.

He was a member of the armed resistance against the Nazis and one of the founding members of the Socialist Democratic Union, which organized and mobilized Greeks in Western Europe.

In a condolence message, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said, “His participation in the National Resistance and his efforts against the junta defined his journey, reflecting his constant commitment to the ideals of freedom and justice that he consistently defended.”

Papoulias, who was born on June 4, 1929, in the village of Molybdoskepastos in the Ioannina region of Greece, graduated from the University of Athens with a law degree and continued his studies in Milan and Cologne, where he earned his doctorate.

Papoulias had three daughters with his wife, Maria Panou.