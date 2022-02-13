Karzai has urged the United States to reconsider its decision on Afghanistan’s assets.

Karzai has urged the United States to reconsider its decision regarding Afghanistan’s assets.

‘How can the United States get compensation from a country that has been a victim of terrorism?’ says former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.

Afghan capital KABUL

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai urged US President Joe Biden to reconsider allocating (dollar)3.5 billion from Afghanistan’s frozen (dollar)7 billion for pending legal proceedings and 911 compensation claims on Sunday.

“How can the US get compensation from a country that has been a victim of terrorism?” Karzai asked at a press conference in Kabul, referring to the assassination of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda founder accused of masterminding the 9/11 attacks, by US forces in northern Pakistan in 2011.

At the time, Barack Obama was president of the United States, and Joe Biden was his vice president.

Foreigners, not Afghans, brought Bin Laden to Afghanistan, said Karzai, adding that Afghans are also victims of terrorism.

Karzai emphasized that the Afghan people should not bear the brunt of bin Laden’s terrorist activities, urging US President Barack Obama to reconsider his executive order and return (dollar)7 billion to the Afghan central bank.

“How can they blame a poor nation and take their money?” he asked, referring to the country’s dire financial situation since the interim Taliban administration took over in August.

The choice of Biden

Biden signed an order on Friday dividing the frozen funds between 9/11 victims and Afghan humanitarian aid.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August, those funds have been sitting in the Federal Reserve Bank.

The funds are claimed by the Taliban, but the United States does not recognize them as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

Money is made up of assets like currency, bonds, and gold.

Acting Taliban officials have demanded the release of funds held in New York on numerous occasions, but any financial transaction with the group is illegal under international sanctions.

The central bank of Afghanistan protested the US move on Saturday, saying, “The real owners of these reserves are the people of Afghanistan.”

These reserves have never been and will never be the property of governments, parties, or groups, and they are never used in accordance with their demands or decisions.”