Kashmir’s oldest church, which has been restored after decades, welcomes Christmas visitors.

Kashmir’s oldest church, which has been restored after decades, welcomes visitors during the Christmas season.

Christmas prayers were held at the 125-year-old St. Mary’s Church.

After nearly 40 years, St. Luke’s Church reopened.

Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, SRINAGAR

Christians in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, have had a more joyous Christmas this year.

Final preparations were underway as Saturday dawned for the first Christmas prayers at the 125-year-old St.

Church of Saint Luke

The foundation stone of the historic church was laid in September 1888 by two brothers and Christian missionary doctors, Arthur and Ernest Neve, in the foothills of the Shankarya Hill in Srinagar’s Durgjan area.

It first opened to the public in September 1896, and it served Srinagar’s Christian community for nearly a century, until it was closed in the 1990s due to the growing Kashmiri insurgency against Indian rule.

The church was officially reopened earlier this week, with its tolling bells breaking a nearly 40-year silence, after decades of disrepair were undone by renovations that began last year.

Local artisans and experts, mostly from the region’s Muslim community, worked on the restoration.

“This is a time of great joy for our community.”

“After nearly 40 years, we’ve gathered here for Christmas prayers,” said Reverend Eric, the parish priest in charge of St.

Luke’s, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to the 2011 census in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan region had 35,600 Christians, with only about 2,500 in Srinagar.

On a chilly winter morning, cheerful smiles and embraces gave the Gothic-style church a warm glow.

As members of Srinagar’s small Christian community arrived for Christmas prayers dressed to the nines, some Muslim youths also arrived to partake in the festivities, a fitting tribute to Kashmir’s diversity and people.

“It’s taken eight years of hard work by our community, our friends, and the administration, but the day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived,” Reverend Eric said, beaming.