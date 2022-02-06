Kat Von D discovers an intruder in her home late at night and flees with her 3-year-old son as the intruder ‘tells cops he’s looking for a bathroom.’

Kat Von D discovers an intruder in her home late at night and flees with her 3-year-old son as the intruder ‘tells cops he’s looking for the bathroom.’

On Saturday night, KAT Von D was reportedly targeted by a home intruder who claimed he needed to use the bathroom.

According to TMZ, the intruder broke into the celebrity makeup artist’s house shortly after 10 p.m.

Kat, with her 3-year-old son, reportedly saw a beam of light moving around the house and immediately left.

She called the cops, who discovered a man in his 30s upstairs in the house.

The man allegedly told police that he needed to use the restroom because he was planning to buy the house.

The man was apprehended, according to TMZ.

He was arrested for residential burglary, according to reports.

In order to gain access to Kat’s home, the intruder is said to have jumped a fence.

Her (dollar)15 million mansion is currently on the market, so the intruder’s claim that he intended to buy it is plausible.