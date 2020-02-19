Kate appeals for more people to take part in her early…

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a direct appeal for more people to take part in her survey about the early years development of children.

Kate has appeared in a video, posted on her official Instagram account, calling on individuals to give their much-needed views.

She said: “Parents and families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that’s why I feel so passionate about listening to them and listening to your thoughts and your views on how best we can support you going forward.

“That’s why I’ve launched the five big questions to hear from as many people from society as possible.

“We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences. I’m really pleased that over 200,000 people have already filled in the survey but it’s not too late to have your say.”

In a podcast interview broadcast at the weekend Kate said she wanted to begin a “generational change” in early years development.

Her Five Big Questions On The Under-Fives survey was launched in January to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive.

The month-long online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and the data will guide the duchess’ future work.

In the Instagram video Kate is seen touring the country highlighting her survey – a campaign which took her to the women’s prison HMP Send near Woking, the Ely and Caerau Integrated Children’s Centre in Cardiff, an open farm in County Down, Northern Ireland and other areas.