Kate Garraway is having ‘hardest time of her life’ as her husband Derek Draper battles coronavirus

Kate Garraway has revealed she’s having ‘the hardest time of her life’ as her husband Derek Draper continues to fight for his life after contracting coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, shared another heartbreaking update with fans on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website, as she thanked them for their messages of support.

Kate went onto praise NHS staff for their incredible care of her husband as he remains in a ‘deeply critical condition.’

Kate wrote: ‘You may have seen over the last few week that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19.

‘I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he’s still alive so there is hope.

‘It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life.

Kate went onto once again praise NHS staff for their incredible work caring for her husband, and thanked her fans for sending their own well wishes.

She added: ‘From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are for thousands of other COVID patients

‘Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

‘I wanted to send a huge thank you to all of you who have sent me such a wonderful messages wishing Derek well. It has meant the world to me.

‘I am sorry I have not been able to reply to them individually, as I am sure you will understand that I am focusing on my family and Derek right now.’

On Friday Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard shared another update on Derek’s condition on behalf of his colleague Kate.

The previous evening Kate had written in a post about her husband: ‘He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope’.

Speaking further about the former Blair adviser’s condition, Ben revealed to audiences: ‘She’s been able to speak with Derek in the evenings, in a coma. She’s been able to share music with him, talk to him.’

Ben continued: ‘She’s been able to talk to him, just to support him. A bit of reassurance [to him] hearing her voice.’

Kate also sent her thanks, via the show, to fans who have sent messages of support and admitted they have been a great source of comfort for her.

He said: ‘She said she’s passed on the messages you’ve sent to her along to Derek as well so he’s getting a sense of the support and positivity coming from all of you…

‘She can’t respond to everybody but in quieter moments when she has 10 minutes, she can scroll through and the support she’s getting from them is really helping… It’s really tough. It’s really tough because as she said he is critically, critically ill.’

Kate paid tribute to NHS staff as she posted a video of her family applauding the carers outside her home. She panned the camera over her daughter Darcey, 14, and son William, 10, during the emotional moment.

She wrote: ‘Another emotional #clapforcarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them.

‘Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

‘None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.’

Last week Ben Shephard shared Kate’s latest social media update with fans as her husband remains in hospital with COVID-19.

The presenter himself also admitted he had ‘very ill’ family members during the pandemic, during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Ben, who was presenting alongside Ranvir Singh, said: ‘Any of you are asking about Kate Garraway’s husband Derek because many of you know he is in hospital, well Kate posted this on Instagram.’

Reading Kate’s heartbreaking message where she thanked the NHS staff members for ‘keeping her husband alive’ Ben said: ‘So we are sending all our love and thoughts to Kate, Darcey and Billy and of course Derek. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

‘And to all of you out there that are going through something like that. It is heartbreaking, I’ve got family members that are very ill at the moment as well, and people that I know and friends that have lost friends and family.

The supportive message came hours after Kate, 52, took to Instagram to update fans on her husband’s health as she joined the nation in clapping for NHS staff.

Kate went onto praise NHS workers for ‘keeping her husband alive’ during the pandemic, and also thanked her neighbours for their own kind gestures, which included delivering meals for her family.

Kate took to Instagram to share a video of the fireworks set off by her neighbours in honour of NHS staff, as the nation came together once again to ‘Clap For Carers.’

The star explained her husband was still battling the deadly virus COVID-19, and also praised neighbours for their own offers of help.

She wrote: ‘From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients.

‘I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope. Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease.

‘You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

‘Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers’, the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It’s such a comfort.’

Kate then affirmed that the nation must remain united to make it through the devastating pandemic, saying: ‘We must all stand together.’

Last week a spokesperson for Kate confirmed to MailOnline that Derek had been rushed to intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

They told MailOnline: ‘Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

‘Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.’

On last Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Ben read out a message from Kate on her husband’s condition, saying it continued to be an ‘excruciatingly worrying time,’ as he battled the ‘horrific’ virus.

It said: ‘Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.

‘The NHS team that have been working on him have been extraordinary and I know its only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they are working just as hard on all the patients in their care.

‘It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would if he could.

‘I would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to them, but I’m sure you’ll understand I’m doing everything I can to focus on Derek right now.

‘However in quieter moments I’m seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.

‘I’m very aware I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere are worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.

‘I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this you are not alone we must all stand together and support one another and I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate.’

Last month, Kate voiced her fears on Good Morning Britain after meeting with Prince Charles before he tested positive for coronavirus.

She spoke about their encounter live on air, revealing that the pair had got ‘relatively close’ at the Prince’s Trust Awards on March 11.

Derek is best-known for his career as a former lobbyist. During his time as a political adviser he was embroiled in two political scandals – 1998’s Lobbygate and in 2009 a scandal surrounding LabourList, the website he edited.

He went on to write two books – Blair’s 100 Days and Life Support – before retraining as a psychotherapist.

Kate and Derek have been married for 14 years, with the former lobbyist cheering his wife on for the duration of her stint on I’m A Celebrity last year, he flew out to Australia with their two children to meet her.

The couple, who wed in September 2005, have previously discussed their union, with Derek admitting that he feared she was ‘a high-maintenance TV bimbo’.

Following her stint on I’m A Celebrity, the couple were planning to renew their vows in the coming months.

Kate, who was married to Ian Rumsey from 1998 to 2002, met Derek when they were set up by mutual friend, then-political editor of GMTV Gloria De Piero.

The I’m A Celeb star told The Times: ‘One day, as the sun was rising, she said, ‘I’m having an epiphany. You and Derek Draper.’ I was, like, ‘Who?’

‘Derek had just moved back from America, having left politics and retrained as a psychotherapist, and she thought we’d be perfect for each other…

‘She set up drinks with a group of people at Claridge’s. Derek arrived thinking it was a date and that I was being incredibly cool by ignoring him.’

Derek then admitted he was relieved he went on the date as Kate dispelled all the myths he believed of dating a TV personality.

Kate’s GMB co-star Piers Morgan has previously spoken about Derek as they used to butt heads when he was a press chief for Labour and Piers was editor of the Daily Mirror.