Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is ‘still very ill’ fighting coronavirus

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper is ‘still very ill’ fighting coronavirus in intensive care and ‘it remains an excruciatingly worrying time’ for her and their children Darcey, 14, and William, 10.

It was confirmed last week that the Good Morning Britain star’s husband had been admitted to intensive care and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kate who hasn’t been tested but is displaying ‘mild symptoms’ is self-isolating at home and this morning her GMB colleague Ben Shephard read out a statement in which she praises the bravery of NHS workers.

‘Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.

‘The NHS team that have been working on him have been extraordinary and I know its only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they are working just as hard on all the patients in their care.

‘It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would if he could.

‘I would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to them, but I’m sure you’ll understand I’m doing everything I can to focus on Derek right now.

‘However in quieter moments I’m seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.

‘I’m very aware I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere are worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.

‘I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this you are not alone we must all stand together and support one another and I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate.’

Last night, Kate and her children joined the nationwide applause in honour of the NHS, police and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed 7,978 people in Britain.