Kate goes green for trip to Dublin

Irish eyes were smiling when the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Dublin in a green outfit that paid tribute to the Emerald Isle.

William and Kate were said to be looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people during their first official visit to the country.

The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight with dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists.

In brilliant winter sunshine they walked down the aircraft’s steps and were greeted by a small group of dignitaries led by Britain’s ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive a warm welcome to Ireland from President Michael D. Higgins and Mrs Higgins

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress, while the duke wore a suit.

Nearby was a large police presence and a motorcade waiting to take the couple to the city centre.

William and Kate are expected to sample a pint of Guinness later when they meet leading figures from Irish life.

At the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse – a major visitor attraction in the Irish capital telling the story of the famous drink – the couple are due to meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.

During the first day of their tour the Cambridges will also lay a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

The quiet open space is dedicated to those who rose up against British rule in 1916 and gave their lives for Irish independence.

When the Queen made her historic visit to Ireland in 2011 – the first by a British monarch since the nation gained independence from Britain – she bowed her head during a visit to the garden as a mark of respect for those who died, a hugely symbolic moment.

The duke and duchess will also meet Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

During their three-day visit William and Kate will also visit the counties of Meath, Kildare and Galway.