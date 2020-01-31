Kate Middleton arrives for a visit at a London nursery

The Duchess of Cambridge got stuck in and served breakfast to children during an early morning visit to a south London nursery today.

Beaming Kate, 38, looked in her element as she wheeled in a trolley full of food and poured bowls of cereal for the youngsters at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School.

The royal, who has three children under six, looked well practised at holding the children’s interest and was ready with a high five for two little girls who stayed at the table to eat their breakfast.

Kate, dressed down in black skinny jeans and a £80 cream jumper, was also ready to get her hands dirty and gamely picked up a sandy shell during a messy play session.

She heard from staff about the importance of nutritious food in a child’s development and spoke about her landmark early years survey, revealing 10,000 people have signed up in the week since its launch.

It is the third engagement in as many days for the Duchess, following an appearance at a Holocaust Memorial Day service in London on Monday and a visit to a London’s children’s hospital yesterday.

When Kate first arrived she met a group of parents who had just dropped off their children, and said to one father: ‘I think that’s changed, there’s a lot more engagement from parents in general and particularly fathers who want to be involved in this early stage of development.’

In the kitchen, Kate chatted to trainee pre-school chefs Luke Nelson-Neil and Rouchelle Scott-Ashby. When they started discussing particular foods, Mr Nelson-Neil joked about beetroot, saying: ‘I still can’t get them to eat it.’

The duchess, mother of Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, said: ‘Mine absolutely love it – it’s one of those things, until you try it, you don’t know.’

After taking in breakfast for the children, she joined three little girls who sat down at tiny tables to eat, and the Kate took a shine to three-year-old Lucy, stroking her arm and leaning forward as she asked her what she wanted.

Kate poured out cereal for Lucy and her classmates, asking them to say ‘Stop’ when there was enough in their bowls, and later she turned to a plate of orange, banana, grape and papaya segments, asking ‘What do you think of the fruit? What’s your favourite?’

Before leaving, she high-fived the trio and joined a group of three and four-your-year-olds playing with shells in a water play pit, and she also joined another breakfast table of youngsters.

After the visit, the duchess held a private meeting with Giovanna Fletcher, who is behind the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast and has also written about being a mother to three children with husband Tom Fletcher, a member of the band McFly.

Mrs Fletcher was invited to the launch of Kate’s early years survey in Birmingham last week and was asked to meet the duchess again on Wednesday, spending 30 minutes with her.

Speaking at the engagement, the Duchess also shared her excitement at the early success of her survey, which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation.

Kate announced the landmark research with a whirlwind tour of the UK last week, starting at Birmingham Science Museum and taking in stops at Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking.

Speaking today, Kate said: ‘It’s great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation.

‘I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.’

The LEYF is a social enterprise that aims to add value to the life of the community and future generations by strengthening local networks, demonstrating the role that everyone has.

It operates 39 nurseries in some of London’s most disadvantaged areas and provides high-quality childcare to more than 4,000 children, employing more than 800 staff locally – along with 60 apprentices – across 11 London boroughs.

Following the royal visit, LEYF chief executive June O’Sullivan said: ‘You can’t capture just how important the early years are.

‘There’s a raft of research that shows if you invest in them when they’re little, if you give them the right kind of nurture, if you give them the time to speak, learn, listen and concentrate – and opportunities of personal development – then they actually grow into really capable, successful human beings.’

The visit today is the latest stop for the Duchess as she promotes the online survey, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation. It is thought to be the biggest of its kind.

Participants are asked for their opinion on what influences development and what period of childhood is most important for children’s happiness. The survey is open until 21 February.

The intention is to ‘spark a national conversation’ to help create ‘lasting change for generations to come’, Kensington Palace has said.

Kate, mother to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 21-month-old Prince Louis, has said she believes ‘many of society’s greatest social and health challenges’ could be ‘mitigated or entirely avoided’ if young children are given ‘the right support’.