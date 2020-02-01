Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle to be crowned the royals’ number one fashion icon

Kate Middleton is the number one royal fashion icon, with nearly half of Brits voting for her compared to only a fifth for Meghan Markle, research conducted by the Fashion Retail Academy has revealed.

Fashion lovers will be relieved to hear the UK is not losing its foremost royal trendsetter to Canada after the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, pulled in 47.8% of the vote, compared with 20.1% for the Duchess of Sussex, 38.

And Kate is just as popular amongst different generations, whereas Meghan’s influence predominantly lies with those under the age of 45, with less than 10% of the over 55’s admitting to being influenced by her style, the research shows.

The Queen is the third most influential royal fashion icon with her bright coat dresses and matching hats.

Her Majesty beats Meghan in the 55+ age group and, considering her age, she’s doing surprisingly well with the younger generation, with an incredible one in ten (9.8%) 18-24 year old’s saying the Queen influences their style the most.

Prince Harry has been named the most stylish royal man. The father-of-one’s more laid back look attracted top marks from 14% of Brits, while only 11% of respondents said they were influenced by Prince William’s more structured style.

William comes up trumps with the older generation, but it is Harry who prevails among 18-24 year olds, with treble the amount of fans as his brother.

The data shows that almost a fifth of Brits are influenced by royal style, and the same percentage of men are influenced as women.

Lee Lucas, principal and CEO of the Fashion Retail Academy, one of the UK’s leading fashion schools, commented:

‘Meghan may have commanded more column inches recently but it is Kate who has emerged as the royal leading the fashion stakes by a country mile.

‘Ever since newspapers became widely available in the UK, the royal family has influenced people’s style, and nowadays with the internet and social media at their disposal, it’s even easier for people to mimic their outfit choices.

‘In addition to well-known designers, both duchesses have been seen wearing high street names such as Zara, Topshop and Marks & Spencer, which immediately makes them more relatable to the British public and their fashion choices more accessible.

‘The sheer influence they have is apparent when photos emerge of them wearing items from high street retailers which then sell out in minutes.

‘By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style, Kate has learned how to balance trends with tradition, and it’s nice to see that she is keeping tradition alive.’