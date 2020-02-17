Kate Middleton gushes about ‘happy childhood’ as part of a ‘strong’ family during candid podcast

Kate Middleton has spoken about her ‘very happy childhood’ and growing up with a ‘strong’ family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, told several personal stories while appearing as a guest on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

During the tell-all chat she praised her parents Carole, 65, and Michael, 70, for their ‘huge dedication’ in raising her and her two siblings, Pippa, 36, and James, 32.

The Duchess said: ‘I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun and I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated.

‘I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together.’

The Duchess’s early life was far removed from the one she married into. Born in the distinctly unglamorous Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, home was a small semi-detached house in the village of Bradfield Southend.

Reflection on how she was raised, and how this has impacted the way she wants to parent, the Duchess said it was the small things which she remembers the most.

She said: ‘But what resonates the most is the simple things. I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy and distracting and sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

‘I remember that from my childhood, the simple things, like going for a walk together, I try to do this with my children.

‘It totally strips away complications and pressures. I think those experiences mean so much to children and the world they’re in which is a real adventure at that age.’

When asked what parts of her childhood she wanted to give to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, she spoke poignantly about a picture of her four-year-old daughter.

She said: ‘I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me, it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent.

‘And I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time – but that in an ideal world (that) is what I would like to do.’

She continued: ‘From my experience [as a mother]coupled with what I know now [from working in early years], there’s few things – one is the quality of relationships, the moments spent with people around you.

‘I remember that from childhood, my amazing granny devoted so much time to us. Playing, doing arts and crafts, cooking, gardening. I try and incorporate that into experiences I give my children now. Also environments they split their time in – having a happy home a safe environment.

‘As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

‘I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations. It’s such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of “I’ve got to cook” and “I’ve got to do this”.

‘And actually, it’s so simple.’

The Duchess of Cambridge is the eldest of three children. Her sister Pippa, 36, is married to James Matthews and has one son, Arthur.

While her brother James, 32, recently became engaged to his French financier girlfriend Alizee Thevenet.