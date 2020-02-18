Kate Middleton promotes survey and whirlwind tour of the UK in a new Instagram video

The Duchess of Cambridge issued a call for more responses to her early years survey in a new Instagram video.

Kate Middleton, 38, recorded a rare piece to camera to promote her ‘5 Big Questions’ survey and to encourage more parents and carers to take part.

The clip was shared on Instagram this morning and has already been met with excitement from fans praising the royal’s ‘fabulous’ message.

One posted: ‘What a treat for us this morning! If you haven’t yet, do the quick survey now.’

Another posted: ‘You have grown so confident within yourself. Amazing to see your inner peace and serenity shine through.’

A third wrote: ‘Absolutely magnificent work! And its so exciting!’

Another comment read: ‘It’s great to see that Kate is using her position for such an important project. She clearly adores children.’

The video appears to have been filmed during the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Northern Ireland last week.

Speaking to camera, she says: ‘Parents, families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that’s why I feel so passionate about listening to them and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward.

‘That’s why I’ve launched the 5 Big Questions to hear from as many people from society as possible.

‘We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England. I’m really pleased over 200,000 people have filled out a survey but it’s not too late to have your say.’

The video shows clips from the Duchess’s recent UK-wide tour promoting the survey, which was launched last month with visits to MiniBrum at ThinkTank, Birmingham Science Museum; Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking.

She has since met with families at an ice cream shop in Mumbles, South Wales, and at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School, in London.

Last week Kate expanded her reach to take in Northern Ireland with a stop at The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards before moving on to Aberdeen to tick Scotland off the list.

Kate also spoke about the 5 Big Questions on an episode of Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast that was released over the weekend.