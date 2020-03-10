Kate Middleton re-wears Jenny Packham gown as she hosts Place2Be reception at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dazzled in a recycled sapphire blue embellished gown as she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace this evening to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the children’s charity Place2Be – hours after an awkward reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s been a busy day for the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, who is patron of the organisation; earlier this afternoon she joined her husband Prince William, 37, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Service, along with other senior members of the Royal Family.

The event was Meghan, 38, and Harry’s final official engagement before they quit The Firm on March 31. Kate looked typically elegant in a recycled red 1940s Catherine Walker coat dress, which she matched with an elegant floral cocktail hat by Sally Ann Provan and red Gianvito Rossi suede heels.

This evening mother-of-three Kate changed into her stunning Indian-inspired bespoke Jenny Packham gown – one of her favourite British designers – and let down her bun allowing her brunette locks to flow in loose waves. She teamed her gown with her £550 sparkling Romy 100 Jimmy Choo stilettos.

Kate first wore the boat neck dress, previously valued at around £3,500, at the Bollywood Gala in Mumbai on her and Prince William’s royal tour of India and Bhutan in 2016. The beading of her dress is believed to have been done in India.

Kate looked radiant this evening, with a glowing complexion and a refreshed make-up look which saw her don a slick of liquid eyeliner on her top lid and a nude lip gloss. She completed her look with an elaborate £310 new pair of pearl embellished floral drop earrings by Canadian fashion designer Erdem.

Set up in 1994 by Dame Benny Refson DBE, Place2Be provides emotional support at an early age and believes that no child should face mental health difficulties alone.

During the reception the Duchess of Cambridge met two school choirs who performed at the event, as well as Place2Be supporters.

Pupils from New North Academy and Salusbury School teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to write and compose an original song about self-esteem, creativity and their wellbeing.

Speaking to the children about their performance, the duchess said: ‘You’ve written it especially for tonight? Thank you so much. What a treat for me.’

The duchess later wished two of the schoolchildren a happy birthday, joking that she should be the one singing to them. She then revealed that Happy Birthday was ‘one of (Prince) Louis’s favourite songs’, before adding her youngest child was ‘tucked up in bed’ and not at the event.

Kate also delivered a speech, admitting the children’s show was ‘a hard act to follow’, during which she told invited guests from Place2Be: ‘You have taught me the importance of creating safe and nurturing environments within schools.’

She told the event there was now a ‘much greater awareness’ of children’s mental health, adding that Place2Be’s services have ‘never been more needed’.

She said: ‘I can remember saying after my visit to Willows School in 2013 that I thought every school in this country should have Place2Be. Imagine the difference it would make to thousands, if not millions, more children, teachers and parents, if this vision was a reality.’

Over the past 25 years more than 250,000 children and their families have been directly supported by Place2Be, which currently works with 639 schools across the UK.

Since her patronage began in 2013, the duchess has met pupils, families and staff at Place2Be partner schools to see the vital work being done by the charity.

Place2Be has also collaborated with The Royal Foundation on a number of projects: they are a charity partner for the Heads Together Campaign and Mentally Healthy Schools website, in addition to working with Shout – a free, 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis which was launched nationally by their Royal Highnesses in 2019.

Children’s mental health has long been a priority for the duchess.

Over the last eight years she has explored how experiences in early childhood often lie at the root of the hardest social challenges the country faces today.

What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives.

Last month Kate launched the survey ‘5 Big Questions on the Under Fives’, which aimed to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

Earlier this afternoon Kate and William reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the first time since they announced they are splitting from the Royal Family.

Body language expert Judi James described it as ‘not exactly the warm reunion we were hoping for’.

‘The tension in Harry’s body language especially was palpable,’ she said. ‘When Harry arrived, the minute he and Meghan had to drop hands, he immediately reached for his wedding ring which is a self comfort.

‘Even when she was beside him after they had stopped holding hands, he was missing her, needing her support.’

She added: ‘As Harry walked up the aisle, they both waved at the children, but his face otherwise was quite tense and unsmiling.