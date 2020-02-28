Kate to meet families behind sport stars of future

The Duchess of Cambridge will meet the families behind the sport stars of tomorrow when she visits the London Stadium at the Olympic Park.

Kate will chat to the parents and guardians who provide the funds, transportation and encouragement that allow young sportsmen and women to fulfil their potential.

During the event staged by SportsAid, the duchess will join young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities.

She will later meet the family members of SportsAid athletes past and present to hear about their experiences, the challenges they face and the support they receive from the charity.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will join a SportsAid event dedicated to championing the parents and guardians of talented young athletes at the @LondonStadium on Wednesday 26 February 2020! ▶️ https://t.co/0jJXDO0ALD#SupportTheNext pic.twitter.com/4cXsVtp94e — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 14, 2020

Kate will also listen to a panel discussion involving athletes and their parents in her role as patron of SportsAid, a national charity helping the next generation of Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth champions.

Every year, SportsAid supports more than 1,000 athletes – the vast majority aged 12-18 – by providing a financial award to help with training and competition costs.

The charity also helps develop other vital skills for professional athletes, such as media training, nutritional advice and performance lifestyle guidance.