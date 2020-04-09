Kathleen Kennedy Townsend mourns relatives lost in canoe accident

Authorities in Maryland changed their rescue mission for two members of the Kennedy family into a recovery effort, the family said, after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay did not return to shore.

The search began on Thursday afternoon after a report of a canoe in the bay that appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. The search was suspended on Friday night and continued on Saturday, a Maryland natural resources police news release said. Divers and boats were involved.

The missing people are Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. Maeve McKean is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

A former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Kennedy Townsend is the daughter of former US attorney general, New York senator and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination Robert F Kennedy and the niece of John F Kennedy, the 35th president.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement.

“My heart is crushed,” she added.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Massachusetts congressman and senatorial candidate Joe Kennedy III said: “We love you Maeve. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight.”

On Friday, Maryland governor Larry Hogan said: “I reached out to and spoke with Lt Gov Townsend this morning and on behalf of the people of Maryland I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time.”

A statement from Maryland police said the people may have been paddling the canoe from a home in Shady Side to retrieve a ball. An overturned canoe matching the one used by the missing people was found on Thursday night, the agency said.

“News of this tragedy hit me and my family hard,” said Anne Arundel county executive Steuart Pittman. “We are holding Kathleen and her family in the light, and holding our own loved ones a little closer as we reflect on their pain and their loss.”

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, was executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, focusing on “the intersection of global health and human rights”. McKean was previously an associate research professor at the City University of New York School of Public Health.

“Our Maeve dedicated her life to society’s most vulnerable,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement, adding that her grandson Gideon was a “loving” big brother who excelled at sports, riddles, math and chess.

“My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world.”

• This article’s headline was amended on 6 April 2020. An earlier version incorrectly referred to “Kathleen Townsend Kennedy”.