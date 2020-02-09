Kathmandu moves to ease coronavirus fears

Kathmandu’s shares have jumped in early trade after it flagged a half-year earnings surge following its Rip Curl acquisition – even though bushfires, hot weather and low December foot traffic will hurt the company’s overall sales figures for the period.

The outdoors and adventure retailer on Friday also moved to reassure investors the coronavirus outbreak would not have a significant short-term impact on consumer demand, despite other retailers flagging supply chain disruptions and a hit to sales.

Kathmandu said in a trading update that underlying earnings for the half is expected to grow by about 40 per cent on a year ago following October’s $350 million deal for Rip Curl, though sales for the period will be moderated by fires and hot weather, and a further shift towards Black Friday and Boxing Day events from steady retail traffic.

Investors cheered the announcement, with Kathmandu stocks soaring by 33 cents, or 10.96 per cent, to $3.31 at 1047 AEST – having climbed as high as $3.38 in earlier trade.

Chief executive officer Xavier Simonet said the acquisition of Rip Curl has allowed the group to “significantly diversify” its products, geography, and channels to market, which showed early benefits by “helping to balance out the Kathmandu business”.

Kathmandu said it achieved same store sales growth of 1.5 per cent for the 26 weeks January 26.

Online sales grew by over 30 per cent in the half, which the company said was underpinned by enhancements made to the online platform.

Rip Curl total sales for the three months of Kathmandu’s ownership are, according to the group, expected to be 2.7 per cent above the comparable three-month period last year.

Kathmandu also said the coronavirus outbreak is not expected to have a material supply impact in the short term, with sufficient inventory levels currently held, assisted by “the longer stock turn nature of technical product categories”.

“Impact on consumer demand across the Group is currently not significant,” Mr Simonet told the ASX.

The company will release its half year result on March 30.