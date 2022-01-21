Kathy Hochul is the Governor of New York.

Under Governor Andrew Cuomo, Kathryn Hochul served as the Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Buffalo native became the first female governor of New York State in August 2021.

Cuomo’s resignation came as a shock.

Hochul is a lawyer who ran for statewide office for the first time in 2015.

She is a 63-year-old mother of two who began her political career as an aide to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Hochul was then elected to the board of Hamburg, a small town south of Buffalo with a population of less than 60,000 people.

Hochul became the deputy clerk of Erie County in 2003 while still on the board.

She then became the county clerk in 2005, a position she held until 2011, when she was elected to Congress in a special election.

She was elected for one term before losing to Chris Collins, a former Erie County executive who pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Cuomo chose her as his running mate after she lost her reelection bid in 2014.

She easily won the election that year, but had a more difficult time the following year.

In the primary in 2018, she narrowly defeated then-New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, just weeks after Cuomo had approached her about running for Congress again rather than on his ticket.

Despite being a Democrat, she is more conservative than her party’s peers.

During her 2012 congressional campaign, the NRA endorsed her, making her one of the few Democrats to do so.

Cuomo’s resignation became effective on August 24, 2021, 14 days after he announced it.

On the same day, Hochul was elected governor of the state of New York.

