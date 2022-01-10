Katie became Saint Kate Middleton… and had the last laugh.

Waity Katie became Saint Kate Middleton… and got the last laugh.

You may have missed it if you BLINKED.

The three new photos released to commemorate Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday are not one of them.

(It was impossible to miss the adoring blanket.)

Rather, the early beatification of a woman once derided as “Waity Katie.”

Saint Kate, now in her fifth decade, is unstoppable.

Perhaps it’s because people have seen this quiet, dignified woman always smiling, whether it’s in a Hartlepool community centre, enthusiastically shaking hands with Maureen and Karen, or cutting the ribbon at a new leisure centre in Crewe.

Perhaps it’s because, after nearly 25 years of mourning the previous Princess of Wales, the public has finally accepted the future Princess of Wales.

Perhaps it’s because, in a parallel universe, a 40-year-old duchess — the one preaching about global poverty from her £11 million Californian mansion — reigns supreme.

And it’s not even worth considering.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a quiet family celebration at Anmer Hall in Norfolk to mark her milestone birthday.

One friend told The Sunday Times that Kate was “not going to be the one who gets loose and pulls the pin and gets lashed” at the gathering.

(Unlike when I turned 40 last month and had to pull the pin.)

Kate was still nailing shots and doing “the worm” in London’s Raffles nightclub in 2007, four years before she married William.

My equally inebriated friend approached Kate and asked where her top was from, desperate to strike up a conversation with the future royal.

“Oooh, I don’t know,” Kate replied, her face flushed.

“Wait a minute… check the label,” says the narrator.

“It’s Reiss!” she exclaimed, holding up the collar of her (very West London) top.

Kate, who was named the person most likely to be “loved” in her sixth-form yearbook, does, without a doubt, have a naughty side.

She looks absolutely stunning in the new photos, which were taken by Vogue photographer Paolo Roversi (even if she does look like she’s auditioning for a remake of Gone With The Wind in the “arty” black and white one).

Years in the royal family are like tortoise years.

Kate believes that 40 is the new 30.

Take a look at the Queen (who is still alive at 95), Prince Philip (who is retired at 99), the Queen Mother (101), and Princess Alice (102).

She’s still a nincompoop.

Cynics may accuse Kate’s public relations machine of going into overdrive recently.

However, if Meghan’s publicist had given the same advice to their client, we might have celebrated her 40th birthday with equal zeal.

Kate, on the other hand

