Katie Hill shares adorable photos of her 7-week-old son Finn as she asks for ‘love and prayers.’

Katie Hill, a former congresswoman, shared a photo of her seven-week-early son Finn.

Hill thanked NICU parents for their “words of encouragement and advice” on her Twitter account, which was flooded with photos of her first child.

On January 4, Hill tweeted, “So proud to welcome Finn to the world! He made a dramatic entry 7 weeks early, but we’re so glad he’s healthy!”

“Please send love and prayers to Finn as he recovers in the NICU. Thank you all for your help.”

Other NICU parents have responded to Hill’s posts by sharing their own experiences.

After a series of scandals surfaced a month prior in October, the former California representative resigned from Congress on November 3, 2019.

Hill admitted to having a “triple” relationship with her now-ex-husband Kenneth Heslep and a 22-year-old woman who worked as a campaign staffer.

She was later accused of having a separate affair with her male legislative director, prompting the House Ethics Committee and the Federal Election Commission to investigate.

Hill has denied having an affair with the 22-year-old and expressed regret for their relationship.

“Would I do it again? No, absolutely not,” she said on HBO’s Axios.

“I blurred those lines, and that shouldn’t have happened,” Hill explained.

“Was it the right thing to do?” says the narrator.

Hill advised young people considering running for office in the same interview to be genuine.

“If we want authentic politicians, if we want people who represent us who have real lived experience and who haven’t been sculpted as part of a political family, my hope is that we choose people who aren’t fake but who are real and who may have had messy lives,” she says.

She said it’s a “question of our time” whether people with a history can run for elected office.

Despite the fact that her time in Congress came to an end as a result of the scandal, Hill says she is not ruling out a future run for office, claiming that the scandal was “politically survivable.”

“You really wonder how much of it was sexism and how much of it was pressure I put on myself because I was a woman and because I’d been an advocate for the (hashtag)MeToo movement,” Hill told Axios.

Hill continued, “The public shaming aspect of it, the revenge-porn aspect of it.”

Hill stated that it would “take a lot,” but she is considering a future run.

She mentioned two politicians who are currently embroiled in sex scandals: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

