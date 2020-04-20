Katie Holmes shares photos from daughter Suri Cruise’s 14th birthday

Despite social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie Holmes – always the proud mother – did not let her Suri Cruise’s birthday pass without celebrating the special day.

“Birthday Vibes,” wrote the actress “Batman Begins” on Instagram next to a photo of her daughter wearing a flower crown made of pink and white roses. In the sweet moment, Cruise, who turned 14 on Saturday, April 18, sits at the table with her back to the camera.

Earlier in the day, 41-year-old Holmes posted another photo on Instagram, which came from a birthday banner that seemed to be handmade and corresponds to the floral theme.

“Happy Birthday darling!!!!!!!” She wrote. “I am so blessed to be your mother. May this year be incredible!”

Suri shares the alum “Dawson’s Creek” with the “Mission Impossible” actor Tom Cruise, with whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.

