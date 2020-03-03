Katie McGlynn drives Coronation Street fans wild as she loses trousers in saucy selfie

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn modelled a casual hoodie on Instagram this week, debuting a brand-new accessory for her fans – some sophisticated black specs

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn could have been mistaken for a Specsavers model over on Instagram this week, as she donned a stylish pair of black frames.

The 26-year-old actress snapped two selfies for her followers, posing with a pair of chunky new spectacles perched on her nose.

Paired with an ACDC sweatshirt, Katie’s toned pins were front-and-centre as she smiled into the camera.

Tousled blonde hair and a golden tan were the finishing touches to the casual evening look.

In her caption, she confessed to struggling with wearing specs, as she said: “It’s going to take me a while to get used to these.”

Floored by her new transformation, one fan wrote: “You look fantastic! Also, geeks are awesome. I’m one!”

Another fan added: “Love the glasses and love the ACDC top!”

While a third chimed: “Love the glasses, they suit you perfectly.”

Katie, who played Sinead Tinker on Corrie, left the show in heartbreaking scenes last September, leaving her son and hubby Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) behind.

Now, Daniel and baby Bertie have even more heartache ahead, as his new flame Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) will be packing her bags in upcoming scenes.

Recent scenes saw Bethany receive a job offer in London, making her journalism dreams come true with a swish magazine internship.

The news left her torn, wondering whether her new romance with widower Daniel could last the distance.

Will Bethany make the move, or will she follow her heart?

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.