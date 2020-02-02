Katie Price praises Chris Hughes for ‘sticking up for himself’ amid NTAs bust-up

Katie Price has shared her thoughts on Chris Hughes’ firey scuffle at the National Television Awards

Katie Price has backed Chris Hughes after he was involved in a heated bust-up at Tuesday night’s National Television Awards.

The former Love Island star, who dates Little Mix beauty Jesy Nelson, shouted and threw punches at a photographer over claims the snapper called him a “c***”.

MailOnline released the video, which saw Chris, 27, lose it after a paparazzi muttered “what a c***,” as he left the 5-star Intercontinental Hotel in East London following the star-studded bash.

And the former glamour model shared her thoughts surrounding the incident on her Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

“About time the paparazzi are exposed to show how some of them are so vile,” she wrote.

“Good on Chris Hughes for sticking up for himself.”

In the shocking video, the TV host sees red as he throws his bags down before fuming: “Why am I a c***?

“Take your f***ing gloves off bruv,” after he squares up to the photographer.

“F*** this. He has no right to call me a c***. It’s not f***ing fair is it?

“I am a nice f***ing guy from the Cotswolds, I live in the countryside,” he added.

The TV presenter attended the ceremony with girlfriend Jesy Nelson, who walked away with the award for Best Factual Programme.

After celebrating the singer’s big win, his night soon descended into chaos after he was pictured in a scrap with a photographer outside of an East London hotel in the early hours of Wednesday.

He has since apologised for his actions on his Instagram story, and claimed he acted in “self-defence”.

Writing on his social media, the star said he “regrets” his actions and his sorry his outburst distracted people from Jesy’s win.

He penned: “As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I’m human – no different from anyone else.

“However, I want to make everyone aware this was only in self-defence. I hope people I care about including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me. This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.”