Katie Price’s home has lost £1 million in value, which is a nightmare for her.

As part of a new TV show, the star reportedly learns that the value of her so-called “Mucky Mansion” has dropped to less than what she paid for it.

Katie Price, a former glamour model, was apparently in for a rude awakening when she learned that the value of her home had fallen to less than what she paid for it in a new TV show.

In a Channel 4 series set to premiere later this month, the star’s “Mucky Mansion” property in West Sussex will be given an extreme makeover.

However, while filming, she discovered how much her once-luxurious home is now worth, according to The Mirror.

The 43-year-old paid £2 million for the manor house in 2014, but it has been robbed and damaged by fire and flood in recent years.

According to the report, the star was “shocked” when the show revealed the current value was less than £1 million.

The model will work hard to restore her home to its former glory during the show.

Former Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude sold Katie the stunning property at the time.

However, the building has fallen into disrepair as a result of a series of issues over the years.

When it was discovered in September 2020, firefighters were dispatched, and a number of other issues arose, including burglaries, fly tipping, and a flood.

Katie also spoke about how fly tippers dumped trash on the grounds of her family’s home on her YouTube channel last year.

“This is my house that I don’t live in right now because of all the fly tipping,” the star said in the video to her fans.

“It was burgled twice in a row, and my ceiling collapsed where they left the tap on.”

“I just hate it,” she expressed her displeasure.

It appears to have been looted.

“I can’t live here; this is what someone did to my house on purpose.”

It’s so depressing.”

“It’s official! (hashtag)MuckyMansion series one will be broadcasting on Channel 4 in just two weeks!” she wrote on Facebook earlier this week.

“Remember to save the date and tune in to see my performance.”

