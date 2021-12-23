Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother, is who you might be looking for.

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who was shot during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11 has been identified, and his mother shared heartbreaking details about his tragic death with reporters.

According to the New York Times, Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, told the press that her son was stopped by police “because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.”

During the encounter, he was shot and killed.

During a traffic stop on April 11, Daunte was killed by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer shortly before 2 p.m.

When Daunte, the father of his own son, Daunte Jr., was pulled over, he was driving with his girlfriend.

According to police, Daunte had a warrant out for his arrest, and when they tried to apprehend him, he got back into his car and was shot.

Katie, who Daunte called during the incident, told reporters, “He got out of the car and his girlfriend said they shot him.”

“He got back in his car, drove away, crashed, and has been dead on the ground since 1.47 p.m.”

“No one will say anything to us, and no one will speak to her.”

Daunte’s mother’s identity is unknown, but she overheard much of her son’s final interaction with officers before the call ended.

Katie told reporters, “He was only 20 years old, and he didn’t deserve to be shot and killed like this.”

Before an officer ended the call, the mother said she heard officers telling her son to put his phone down.

Later, Daunte’s girlfriend informed her that her son had been shot.

According to Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, after Daunte was shot, his car continued for several blocks and collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop, where police and medical personnel pronounced him dead.

“I just want people to know that if you get pulled over, put your hands up and don’t make any sudden movements,” Daunte’s mother added.

“And I don’t want it all, all of it,” she continued.

“All I want is for my baby to come home.”

I just want him to come home, that’s all I want.

I don’t want everyone out here chanting and screaming and yelling; all I want is for him to come home.”

According to police, Daunte was stopped for a traffic violation.

Officers attempted to take him into custody after discovering the outstanding warrant, but he was shot after getting back into the car.

At a news conference on April 12, Chief Gannon stated that the officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Daunte had intended to use a Taser on…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.