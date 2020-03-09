Katy Perry flaunts her blossoming baby bump as she goes shopping at a baby store in Melbourne

Katy Perry announced she was pregnant with her first child last week.

And on Monday, the pop star, 35, was spotted shopping at Dymocks Art of Giving, a Melbourne gift shop that sells luxury baby products.

The Roar singer showed off her blossoming bump in a retro midi-dress emblazoned with a vivid floral print in blue, green, and yellow tones.

Looking every inch the glamorous mother-to-be, Katy matched her cleavage-baring frock with a pair of baby blue pumps and neon yellow earrings.

Her peroxide blonde hair fell loosely by her shoulders in a side parting, and she accentuated her features with dramatic makeup.

To finish off her look, Katy slipped on her huge diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, British actor Orlando Bloom.

According to onlookers, the Teenage Dream hitmaker spent almost 20 minutes browsing the trendy shop with her entourage.

‘Pinch us, because we just had THE @katyperry in our little shop,’ the store posted on its official Instagram page minutes after Katy’s visit.

‘She came in to get a few things for her bub and her nieces (she particularly liked our @alimrose knitted booties). Thank you for stopping by, you superstar.’

On Sunday, Katy publicly announced which gender she’d prefer her baby to be.

The singer was half-way through performing her song Wide Awake at the closing ceremony for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne when she made the announcement.

Pausing for a moment, Katy slowly lifted her microphone to her mouth and told the crowd: ‘I hope it’s a girl!’

The pop star announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, showing off her bump in the music video for Never Worn White.

It is the first child for Katy and Orlando, who already has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The couple first started dating in early 2016, but split in February 2017.

They reconciled in April 2018, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed on Valentine’s Day the following year.

Katy has been married once before to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 44, but the union lasted less than a year.