Katy Perry PREGNANT: star having baby with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer, 35, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to tell fans it was a relief to finally be able to share the news after revealing her baby bump at the end of the video for her new single Never Worn White.

The child will be Katy and Orlando’s first together, but the actor, 43, is already a father to son Flynn, nine, who he raises with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 36.

Katy had written on Twitter just minutes after the world premiere as she wrote: ‘omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse lol’

Nearly an hour after the video’s premiere, the musician took to her Instagram to speak exclusively on her pregnancy announcement.

In the short livestream, Katy revealed her child with Orlando would be born sometime in the summer months.

‘There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,’ she said.

When asked about her feelings on becoming a mother, Perry expressed eagerness, as well as overwhelming relief in finally being able to share her news with the world.

She said: ‘I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.’

Aside from her pregnancy, the Roar songstress also made sure to fill fans in on her upcoming music plans.

She said: ‘While [Never Worn White] is not the lead single, it’s a good way to start out, I had to reveal it [the pregnancy]at some point. It’s getting pretty obvious,’

Katy’s celebrity colleagues took to Twitter to send excited congratulations the mom-to-be’s way.

Cardi B wrote in the comments: ‘OMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGG’ followed by a slew of heart emojis.

Katharine McPhee wrote: ‘Congrats queen!’ Wishing you love and happiness always!’

In the nearly four-minute music video, Katy caressed her stomach repeatedly, but did not give fans the answer they desired until the video’s dramatic finale.

With the star standing in the middle for most of the production, audiences were able to focus on the song’s raw and emotional lyrics.

The singer’s new track details her struggle with commitment, but, also, with her deep desire to let go of fear and succumb to the vulnerability of love.

The lyrics are as follows: ‘Cause I’ve never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you.’

‘No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standin’ here tonight/Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.’

The singer donned a dramatic white gown in the Never Worn White video, but transitioned into an elaborate floral ensemble that nearly consumed her 5 feet-8 inch frame.

The video’s finale placed the singer in her most stripped down form, which revealed not only herself, but her baby-to-be to the world.

Katy and Orlando were first linked when they were seen flirting at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, and went public with their relationship a few months later in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple parted ways just over a year later in March 2017, but the split wasn’t to last and they got back together later that year.

The actor proposed to his long-term love on Valentine’s Day in 2019 when he popped the question with a $5 million flower-shaped ring in front of Katy’s entire family.

The couple are expected to tie the knot later this year after postponing their planned nuptials last year to secure the venue they want.

Katy has been married once before to British actor and comedian Russell Brand, 44; the former couple announced their split in December 2011 after just 14 months of marriage, with their divorce finalised the following year.

Orlando was previously married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, 36, from July 2010 to mid-2013.

After their epic engagement, the pair became a lot more vocal about their desires for their future with one another.

In November of last year, Bloom said that he would want more kids with Katy.

He told Man About Town: ‘I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids.

‘I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.’

In December, Orlando revealed he and Katy are hoping to start a family together in the not too distant future.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, he said: ‘Listen, I love kids, I love that she [Katy] is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing.

‘We are shooting for that. I mean, she’s like a kid so she’s unbelievable to kids.’

The musician praised her husband-to-be in the January edition of Vogue India, revealing Orlando has helped her overcome depression and has been on an ’emotional and spiritual journey’ with her.

She told the magazine: ‘Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.

‘I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando.

‘It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.’