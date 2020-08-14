Katy Perry Stands By Ellen DeGeneres: ‘Not Here To Make Everyone Agree With Me’

Katy Perry stands by Ellen DeGeneres despite the backlash she’s been getting after voicing her support for the host on Twitter.

The “Roar” singer was among the celebrities who broke their silence to support the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” However, it wasn’t easy for Perry as many came after her for supporting the controversial TV personality. Despite the backlash, Perry still supports DeGeneres because she only has positive experiences with her while stressing that her social media post wasn’t intended to undermine other people’s stories.

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Perry explained to Los Angeles Times.

“I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

On Aug. 4, Perry took to Twitter to talk about her personal experience with DeGeneres. “The One That Got Away” hitmaker said she only had positive encounters with the host.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought,” the “Roar” singer wrote on Twitter.

“To the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow,” Perry added in another tweet.

Perry wasn’t the only celebrity who publicly voiced support for DeGeneres amid the ordeal. Kevin Hart also said that he didn’t experience any ill-treatment from the host.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the [explicit]planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

DeGeneres’ show has been subjected to an internal investigation after several current and former staff complained about its toxic workplace. Despite that, Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the house DJ of the longtime running talk show, said that there was love on set.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” Boss said.

“Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love.”