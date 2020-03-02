Katy Perry to perform at Vic bushfire show

Pop superstar Katy Perry will perform at a free concert for Victoria’s bushfire-ravaged community.

The US singer will perform at Bright’s Pioneer Park on March 11, the state government confirmed on Monday.

Locals from the bushfire-affected town of Corryong will be bussed to the concert with tickets also allocated to communities in the northeast, East Gippsland and emergency services workers.

A small number of tickets will be made available to the general public.

Victoria’s alpine region relies heavily on tourism and suffered last summer as visitors avoided the area due to the heavy smoke haze and bushfire fears.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly (heartbroken emoji) by the Australian bushfires,” Perry posted to Instagram.

“Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said the free show was just the boost the region needed, praising the pop star’s “remarkable act of generosity”.

“It’s fantastic for the local community, it’s fantastic for our emergency services. Were very grateful to Katy for being prepared to do this,” he told reporters on Monday.

Perry is in town for the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Most of the infrastructure for the performance will already be in place, following a festival in Bright the preceding weekend.

The state’s tourism body, Visit Victoria, is providing some logistical support, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But Mr Pakula acknowledged running the event will be “logistically interesting”, with Pioneer Park able to house about 6000 people.

“I expect the interest in this event to be much greater than that, so we are going to have some people miss out.”