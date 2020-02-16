Kayaker drinks bottle of Jack Daniels before water police arrive in Adelaide’s Laneway Festival

A kayaker downed a bottle of Jack Daniels and danced outside a music festival before he was interrupted by officers on a police boat.

The reveller had ‘the best seat in the house’ while he sat in his kayak in Harts Mill, in South Australia’s Port Adelaide while the Laneway Festival kicked off in front of him last Friday.

Footage shared to Instagram shows the kayaker taking a swig from the bottle before waving to two officers who pulled up beside him.

Many were impressed with the kayaker’s idea and said they would try his method out for the next Laneway festival.

‘There were mixed fortunes for this punter trying to score a good spot for Laneway Festival,’ the video was captioned after it was shared to S**t Adelaide Instagram page.

‘As long as old mate is under .05 he should be sweet. If anything the police should be giving him a wider berth,’ someone said.

‘Best seat in the house I reckon,’ another wrote.

‘More ingenious than fence hoppers/jumpers, credit to this legend,’ someone said.

‘When you can’t afford Laneway,’ another commented.

The kayaker said that despite the police officers driving beside him, he stayed at the festival for the whole night.

‘Stayed there the whole night and got more p****d, cops got no balls,’ he said.

South Australia Police told Daily Mail Australia the man was spoken to by officers from the Water Operations Unit.