Kazakh health minister hails Chinese medical team’s contribution to anti-virus fight

NUR-SULTAN, April 23 (Xinhua) — Kazakh Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov has hailed a Chinese medical team’s contribution to the country’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 as the 10-member team wrapped up their 15-day visit in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Karaganda and Almaty.

During a video conference with the Chinese medical team, Birtanov highly appreciated the work of Chinese experts, noting their mission is important at this critical moment.

“China’s experience in the fight against COVID-19 is the richest and most effective, which should be studied in depth,” said the minister, adding that the visit will boost relations between the two countries, especially in the field of health.

In return, the Kazakh Health Ministry honored all Chinese medical team members with badges.

The Chinese medical team from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region arrived in Nur-Sultan on April 9. They visited the Kazakhstan National Public Health Center, hospitals, quarantine hotels, universities and a genetic lab in the three major cities.

The team also held more than 30 online seminars with over 10,000 Kazakh medical and public health staff and government officials, providing recommendations including reducing infections of health workers, improving diagnosis, paying attention to psychological conditions of patients, introducing rehabilitation programs and so on.

Lu Chen, deputy leader of the Chinese medical team, said that Chinese advice also contributed to Kazakhstan’s sixth edition of diagnosis and treatment protocols for COVID-19.

The Chinese experts held two online training sessions for representatives of overseas Chinese in Kazakhstan as well.

Kazakhstan has reported 2,191 confirmed cases and 19 deaths as of Thursday.