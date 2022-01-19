Kazakhstan appoints a new defense minister as the country begins to return to normalcy.

Following the recent uprising across Central Asia, Ruslan Zhaksylykov is appointed by presidential decree.

Kazakhstan named a new defense minister on Wednesday, after the state of emergency was lifted at midnight on Tuesday and life returned to normal in the Central Asian country following violent unrest.

The Kazakh presidency’s press service announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree naming Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the new defense minister.

Zhaksylykov, who was born in the Almaty region in 1966, previously served as deputy interior minister.

Murat Bektanov, a former Defense Minister, was appointed to the position in August.

A presidential decree relieved him of his responsibilities on December 31 last year.

Major changes in the government of the former Soviet state occurred amid nationwide unrest, with at least 225 people killed as a result of protests sparked by an increase in fuel prices since the beginning of 2022.

After Tokayev blamed them for the protests, the former government resigned.

The emergency measures will come to an end on January 1st.

Life returned to normal in the Central Asian country at 18 a.m., especially in the capital Nur-Sultan, Almaty, the country’s largest city, and the Atyrau, Jambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.

Security measures on the streets were lifted, as was a curfew imposed at specific hours.

Travel restrictions into and out of cities have also been lifted.

After peaceful protests devolved into a violent uprising, the government declared a state of emergency with a decree signed on Jan.

Tokayev gives it a five.

It was partially lifted in January.

Before the specified time, 13 in some regions.

Protests began on January 1st and have continued to this day.

2 of the protests later devolved into police clashes, with Almaty being the most violent.

Tokayev sought assistance from a Russian-led military bloc, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived quickly to assist Kazakhstani law enforcement in restoring order.