Kazakhstan bars entry to South Korean nationals due to…

NUR-SULTAN, March 5 – Kazakhstan will bar entry to nationals of South Korea from March 8 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, deputy industry minister Berik Kamaliyev said on Thursday.

Healthcare minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the same briefing that the Central Asian nation stood ready to deport foreigners who arrived from South Korea and other countries such as China from where it has banned nationals from entering Kazakhstan due to the virus. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)