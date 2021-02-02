Kazakhstan begins mass vaccination against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Kazakhstan began its coronavirus vaccination campaign Monday using Russian-made Sputnik V.

Two deputy health ministers Erlan Kiyasov and Azhar Giniyat were among the first to take the jab in a local hospital.

“If we create an immunity hurdle with at least above 50 percent of population vaccinated, we can finally return to a normal society without restrictions, without quarantines, without lockdowns,” said Kiyasov, adding that he feels well after the injection.

At the first stage, medical workers, law enforcement officers and military personnel will receive vaccinations.

The health ministry earlier announced that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine of 22,000 doses has been delivered and distributed across Kazakhstan, followed by 112,000 doses in February, 150,000 in March, and 600,000 doses each month from April to June.

Kazakhstan’s domestic QazCovid-in vaccine is expected to be rolled out in March, with the monthly production planned to reach 500,000 doses from April.

According to the ministry, the vaccination, carried out on a voluntary and free basis, will continue until the end of 2021 and will cover up to 6 million people.

In Kazakhstan, the readiness of vaccination centers was checked, standard operating procedures were approved, and more than 2,000 medical workers were trained for giving a jab, the ministry said. Enditem