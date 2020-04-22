Kazakhstan builds hospital for COVID-19 patients in 13 days

NUR-SULTAN, April 21 (Xinhua) — Kazakhstan has built a makeshift hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in 13 days in Nur-Sultan, the developer BI Group announced on Tuesday.

“The hospital was built in 13 days with a modest budget. It’s a great victory for Kazakh specialists and the entire construction industry,” Aydin Rakhimbayev, chairman of the board of directors of the BI group wrote on Facebook.

The government has allocated 12.8 million U.S. dollars to build the hospital, said Rakhimbayev, adding that the hospital will remain in operation after the pandemic.

The hospital is built with prefabrication units, with a capacity of 200 beds. It has negative pressure wards so that medical staff would not breathe contaminated air. It is divided into “clean” and “polluted” areas as well.

The hospital is equipped with ventilation devices, X-ray equipment, and round-the-clock patient support system, as well as a lab.

Meanwhile, two more infectious diseases hospitals in Kazakhstan are being built in Almaty and Shymkent.

Kazakhstan reported 1,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths as of Tuesday. Enditem